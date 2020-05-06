Nomura Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), with a price target of $242.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $180.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 37.8% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

Martin Marietta Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $231.08, implying a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $221.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $281.83 and a one-year low of $135.09. Currently, Martin Marietta Materials has an average volume of 879.6K.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.