Nomura Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Lowe’s (LOW)

In a report issued on February 14, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Lowe’s (LOW), with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.61, close to its 52-week high of $125.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $137.50, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on Lowe’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.39 billion and net profit of $1.05 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.65 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $821 million.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance.