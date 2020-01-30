Nomura Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB), with a price target of $253.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.23, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 76.1% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $248.09 average price target, a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Facebook’s market cap is currently $636.8B and has a P/E ratio of 35.66. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.78.

