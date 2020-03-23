Nomura Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

In a report issued on March 19, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.67, implying a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.39B and has a P/E ratio of 18.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -32.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of warehouse club through its subsidiary, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc.. It operates through the following segments: Edible Grocery, Perishables, Non-Edible Grocery, General Merchandise, and Gasoline and Other Ancillary Services.