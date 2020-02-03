Nomura Remains a Hold on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on January 31 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 55.8% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Dell Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise with a $17.23 average price target, representing a 20.4% upside. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.15 billion and net profit of $480 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.47 billion and had a net profit of $177 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments.