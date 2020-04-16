Nomura Remains a Hold on GSX Techedu (GSX)

In a report issued on April 14, Jessie Xu from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on GSX Techedu (GSX), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #4092 out of 6470 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GSX Techedu is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on GSX Techedu’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $935 million and net profit of $174 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $182 million and had a net profit of $22.97 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GSX Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.