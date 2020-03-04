Nomura Remains a Hold on Fortune Brands (FBHS)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Fortune Brands (FBHS), with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 41.6% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

Fortune Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.63.

Fortune Brands’ market cap is currently $8.79B and has a P/E ratio of 20.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.