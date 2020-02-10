Nomura Remains a Hold on Cognizant (CTSH)

Nomura analyst Rishit Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Cognizant (CTSH) on February 6 and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is ranked #4348 out of 5882 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognizant is a Hold with an average price target of $69.09, implying a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $74.85 and a one-year low of $56.73. Currently, Cognizant has an average volume of 2.68M.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology.