Nomura Remains a Buy on Prothena (PRTA)

Christine Brown- July 9, 2020, 10:07 AM EDT

In a report released today, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Prothena (PRTA), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67, which is a 36.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Prothena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $141K and GAAP net loss of $23.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $186K and had a GAAP net loss of $20.87 million.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

