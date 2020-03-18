Nomura Remains a Buy on JOYY (YY)

In a report released yesterday, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on JOYY (YY), with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.45, close to its 52-week low of $41.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NetEase, Baidu, and Weibo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JOYY with a $65.00 average price target.

JOYY’s market cap is currently $3.99B and has a P/E ratio of 5.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising.