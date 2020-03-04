Nomura Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Carnival (CCL)

Howard Kim- March 4, 2020, 9:07 AM EDT

In a report issued on February 28, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Carnival (CCL), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.83, close to its 52-week low of $30.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 54.6% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Carnival with a $49.17 average price target, implying a 48.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Carnival’s market cap is currently $22.6B and has a P/E ratio of 7.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

