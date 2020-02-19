Nomura Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Apple (AAPL)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Hold rating on Apple (AAPL) yesterday and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $323.40, close to its 52-week high of $327.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $339.53 average price target, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apple’s market cap is currently $1395.8B and has a P/E ratio of 25.19. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Arthur Levinson, a Director at AAPL sold 1,429 shares for a total of $434,573.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AAPL: