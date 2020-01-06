Nomura Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on January 2 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.08, close to its 52-week high of $161.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Match Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spotify Technology SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $163.81.

Spotify Technology SA’s market cap is currently $27.31B and has a P/E ratio of 52.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.91.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

