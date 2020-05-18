Nomura Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Royal Caribbean (RCL)

In a report issued on May 13, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean (RCL), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.45, close to its 52-week low of $19.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Royal Caribbean has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.33.

Royal Caribbean’s market cap is currently $7.83B and has a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise vacation company. It operates global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

