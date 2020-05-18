Nomura Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on MacroGenics (MGNX)

In a report issued on May 14, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on MacroGenics (MGNX), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.80, close to its 52-week high of $29.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

MacroGenics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50, a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.50 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, MacroGenics has an average volume of 2.91M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MGNX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Eric Blasius Risser, the Sr VP & Chief Business Officer of MGNX bought 6,000 shares for a total of $5,640.

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. 2. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Enoblituzumab, MGA012, MGD013, MGD019, MGD009, MGC018, and MGD007 for oncology; and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.