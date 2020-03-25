Nomura Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Lexinfintech Holdings (LX)

Nomura analyst Martin Ma maintained a Buy rating on Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) yesterday and set a price target of $16.58. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.27, close to its 52-week low of $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is ranked #4813 out of 6165 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lexinfintech Holdings with a $16.58 average price target.

Lexinfintech Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.63B and has a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.71.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

