Nomura Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on International Business Machines (IBM)

In a report issued on January 31, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on International Business Machines (IBM), with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 55.8% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for International Business Machines with a $153.25 average price target, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $152.95 and a one-year low of $126.85. Currently, International Business Machines has an average volume of 3.73M.

