Nomura Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Intel (INTC)

Nomura analyst David Wong maintained a Buy rating on Intel (INTC) on April 24 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 70.8% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $62.00 average price target, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Intel’s market cap is currently $253.7B and has a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 126 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other. The CCG segment consists of platforms designed for notebooks, 2-in-1 systems, desktops, tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components. The DCG segment includes workload-optimized platforms and related products designed for enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market. The IOTG segment offers compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for the retail, manufacturing, health care, energy, automotive, and government market segments. The NSG segment constitutes of NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives. The PSG segment contains programmable semiconductors and related products for a broad range of markets, including communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive. The All Other segment consists of results from other non-reportable segment and corporate-related charges. The company was founded by Robert Norton Noyce and Gordon Earle Moore on July 18, 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More on INTC: