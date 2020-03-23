Nomura Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on CommScope Holding (COMM)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Buy rating on CommScope Holding (COMM) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.60, close to its 52-week low of $5.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Juniper Networks.

CommScope Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.44, implying a 105.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on CommScope Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $437 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COMM in relation to earlier this year.

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the Connectivity Solutions (CCS), and Mobility Solutions (CMS) segments.

