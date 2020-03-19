Nomura Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Burlington Stores (BURL)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores (BURL) today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.18, close to its 52-week low of $105.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Tractor Supply.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burlington Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $246.33, which is a 108.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Burlington Stores’ market cap is currently $7.94B and has a P/E ratio of 17.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.04.

Burlington Stores, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home product retailer. The firm offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.