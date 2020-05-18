Nomura Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Bilibili (BILI)

In a report issued on May 15, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Bilibili (BILI), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.88, close to its 52-week high of $31.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 65.6% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, NetEase, and Baidu.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bilibili is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.20.

Based on Bilibili’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion and GAAP net loss of $383 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.16 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $180 million.

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It is started as a content community inspired by anime, comics and games, or ACG, and has evolved into a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile game. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.