Nomura Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Bilibili (BILI)

Howard Kim- May 17, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT

In a report issued on May 15, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Bilibili (BILI), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.88, close to its 52-week high of $31.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 65.6% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, NetEase, and Baidu.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bilibili is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bilibili’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion and GAAP net loss of $383 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.16 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $180 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It is started as a content community inspired by anime, comics and games, or ACG, and has evolved into a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile game. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts