Nomura Maintains Their Hold Rating on Twitter (TWTR)

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR) on January 2 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.05, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.86 and a one-year low of $28.63. Currently, Twitter has an average volume of 14.74M.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations.