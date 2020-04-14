Nomura Maintains Their Hold Rating on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Hold rating on Synchrony Financial (SYF) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.22, close to its 52-week low of $12.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 72.7% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synchrony Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a one-year high of $38.19 and a one-year low of $12.15. Currently, Synchrony Financial has an average volume of 9.65M.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

