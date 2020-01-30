Nomura Maintains Their Hold Rating on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

In a report released today, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Las Vegas Sands (LVS), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 66.4% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Las Vegas Sands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.33, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $72.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $74.29 and a one-year low of $51.17. Currently, Las Vegas Sands has an average volume of 3.29M.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore, and United States.