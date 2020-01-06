Nomura Maintains Their Hold Rating on Criteo SA (CRTO)

In a report issued on January 2, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Criteo SA (CRTO), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.43, close to its 52-week low of $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 78.0% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Criteo SA is a Hold with an average price target of $21.22.

Based on Criteo SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $18.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $37.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRTO in relation to earlier this year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include criteo shopper graph; criteo engine; publisher network; client platform; and product portfolio.