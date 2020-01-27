Nomura Maintains Their Hold Rating on Carnival (CCL)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Hold rating on Carnival (CCL) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carnival with a $51.91 average price target.

Based on Carnival’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.78 billion and net profit of $423 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.46 billion and had a net profit of $494 million.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America; Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA); Cruise Support; and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.