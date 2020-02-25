Nomura Maintains Their Hold Rating on Armstrong Ind (AWI)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Hold rating on Armstrong Ind (AWI) yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.16, close to its 52-week high of $111.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armstrong Ind is a Hold with an average price target of $97.75.

Armstrong Ind’s market cap is currently $5.15B and has a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.00.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle east, and Africa; and Pacific Rim.