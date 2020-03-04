Nomura Maintains Their Buy Rating on New Oriental Education Tech (EDU)

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on New Oriental Education Tech (EDU) on March 2 and set a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.20, close to its 52-week high of $142.38.

Xu has an average return of 1.5% when recommending New Oriental Education Tech.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #3735 out of 6263 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Oriental Education Tech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $155.65.

Based on New Oriental Education Tech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $53.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $98.14 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments.

