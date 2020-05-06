Nomura Maintains Their Buy Rating on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Mohawk Industries (MHK) on May 4 and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 37.8% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mohawk Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $91.67, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $156.61 and a one-year low of $56.62. Currently, Mohawk Industries has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications. The Flooring NA segment includes floor covering product lines, in a broad range of colors, textures, and patterns. The Flooring ROW segment consists of laminate, hardwood flooring, and vinyl flooring products, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, and chipboards. The company was founded on December 22, 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, GA.