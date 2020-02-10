Nomura Maintains Their Buy Rating on Lexinfintech Holdings (LX)

Nomura analyst Martin Ma maintained a Buy rating on Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) on February 6 and set a price target of $18.97. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.39.

Ma has an average return of 10.5% when recommending Lexinfintech Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is ranked #2977 out of 5882 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lexinfintech Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.90.

The company has a one-year high of $16.93 and a one-year low of $8.43. Currently, Lexinfintech Holdings has an average volume of 1.65M.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

