Nomura Maintains Their Buy Rating on KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE)

In a report issued on October 16, Leif Chang from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE), with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.34, close to its 52-week high of $73.78.

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.40.

KE Holdings Inc is engaged in operating a integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Beike platform reinvents how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It operates in three operating segments Existing home transaction services; New home transaction services; and Emerging and other services.