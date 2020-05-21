Nomura Maintains Their Buy Rating on JOYY (YY)

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Buy rating on JOYY (YY) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, Bilibili, and NetEase.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JOYY is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $83.67, representing a 34.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $79.90 and a one-year low of $41.33. Currently, JOYY has an average volume of 1.14M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others. The Live Streaming segment engages in the sales of in-channel virtual items used on live streaming platforms, including YY Live platform and Huya platform. The Online Games segment engages in the sales of in-game virtual items used for games. The Membership segment engages in the collection of membership subscription fees. The Others segment engages in the online education platform and online advertising and promotion. The company was founded by Xueling Li and Jun Lei in April 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.