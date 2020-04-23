Nomura Maintains Their Buy Rating on Interface (TILE)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Interface (TILE) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Interface is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.33, implying a 43.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.68 and a one-year low of $5.06. Currently, Interface has an average volume of 433K.

Interface, Inc. is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets. It also offers Intersept, a proprietary antimicrobial used in a number of interior finishes. The company was founded by Ray C. Anderson in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.