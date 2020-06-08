Nomura Maintains Their Buy Rating on Interface (TILE)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Interface (TILE) on June 5 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Interface with a $12.17 average price target.

Based on Interface’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $288 million and GAAP net loss of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $298 million and had a net profit of $7.06 million.

Interface, Inc. is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets. It also offers Intersept, a proprietary antimicrobial used in a number of interior finishes. The company was founded by Ray C. Anderson in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.