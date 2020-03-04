Nomura Maintains Their Buy Rating on Argenx Se (ARGX)

In a report issued on February 28, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se (ARGX), with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $188.42, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $201.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $169.50 and a one-year low of $106.49. Currently, Argenx Se has an average volume of 146.6K.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

