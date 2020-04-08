Nomura Maintains Their Buy Rating on Altice Usa (ATUS)

Nomura analyst Gregory McNiff maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa (ATUS) yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.44.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiff is ranked #3119 out of 6281 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altice Usa with a $32.00 average price target, which is a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.79 and a one-year low of $15.96. Currently, Altice Usa has an average volume of 7.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Altice USA, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The company operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business segments. Altice USA was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.