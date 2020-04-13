Nomura Maintains a Hold Rating on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $342.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 56.9% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

O’Reilly Auto has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $363.73, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $354.00 price target.

Based on O’Reilly Auto’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.48 billion and net profit of $325 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.31 billion and had a net profit of $300 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ORLY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Larry Lee Ellis, the SVP OF DISTRIBUTION of ORLY sold 1,050 shares for a total of $413,217.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories. Its stores offer auto body paint and related materials, automotive tools and professional service provider service equipment. The company stores also offer enhanced services and programs comprising used oil, oil filter and battery recycling; battery, wiper, and bulb replacement; battery diagnostic testing; electrical and module testing; check engine light code extraction; loaner tool program; drum and rotor resurfacing; custom hydraulic hoses; professional paint shop mixing and related materials; and machine shops. Its stores provide do-it-yourself and professional service provider customers a selection of brand name, house brands, and private label products for domestic and imported automobiles, vans, and trucks. O’Reilly Automotive was founded by Charles F. O’Reilly and Charles H. O’Reilly, Sr. in November 1957 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

