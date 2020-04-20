Nomura Maintains a Hold Rating on KeyCorp (KEY)

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Hold rating on KeyCorp (KEY) on April 16 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 72.1% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KeyCorp with a $13.29 average price target, implying a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

KeyCorp’s market cap is currently $10.54B and has a P/E ratio of 7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KEY in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Christopher Gorman, the President & COO of KEY bought 40,000 shares for a total of $343,600.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.