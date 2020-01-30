Nomura Maintains a Hold Rating on Fortune Brands (FBHS)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Hold rating on Fortune Brands (FBHS) yesterday and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.26, close to its 52-week high of $70.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortune Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.33, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Loop Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $72.00 price target.

Fortune Brands’ market cap is currently $9.36B and has a P/E ratio of 23.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FBHS in relation to earlier this year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.