Nomura Maintains a Hold Rating on Comcast (CMCSA)

In a report issued on January 17, Gregory McNiff from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Comcast (CMCSA), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.50, close to its 52-week high of $47.74.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiff is ranked #2325 out of 5850 analysts.

Comcast has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Comcast’s market cap is currently $216.1B and has a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 125 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMCSA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CMCSA: