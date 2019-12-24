Nomura Maintains a Hold Rating on Carnival (CCL)

In a report released today, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Carnival (CCL), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 71.9% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Carnival has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.86, which is a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Carnival’s market cap is currently $36.35B and has a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America; Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA); Cruise Support; and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.