Nomura Maintains a Hold Rating on Armstrong Ind (AWI)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Armstrong Ind (AWI), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 41.6% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

Armstrong Ind has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $102.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $111.46 and a one-year low of $72.11. Currently, Armstrong Ind has an average volume of 307.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate.