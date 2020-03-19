Nomura Maintains a Hold Rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.50, close to its 52-week low of $78.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burlington Stores, and Tractor Supply.

Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $152.89.

Based on Advance Auto Parts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $95.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $53.44 million.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac.