Nomura Maintains a Buy Rating on Walmart (WMT)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating on Walmart (WMT) on March 19 and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walmart is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $129.15, a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Oppenheimer also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Walmart’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $142 billion and net profit of $4.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 billion and had a net profit of $3.69 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 170 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WMT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.