Nomura Maintains a Buy Rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report issued on February 6, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv (NRZ), with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.24, close to its 52-week high of $17.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 73.3% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, ARMOUR Residential REIT, and Ellington Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Residential Inv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.13, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.50 price target.

New Residential Inv’s market cap is currently $7.16B and has a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.06.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the followings segments: Excess Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSRs), MSRs, Servicer Advances, Real Estate Securities, Residential Mortgage Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

