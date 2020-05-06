Nomura Maintains a Buy Rating on Masonite International (DOOR)

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Masonite International (DOOR) yesterday and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 37.8% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mueller Water Products, Armstrong Flooring, and Fortune Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masonite International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.14.

Based on Masonite International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $531 million and net profit of $1.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $528 million and had a net profit of $12.35 million.

Masonite International Corp. designs and manufactures of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and the non-residential building construction markets. The company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through well-established wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its reportable segments are organized and managed principally by geographic region: North America; Europe, Asia & Latin America; and Africa. The North America segment operates through three sub segments: Retail, Wholesale and Commercial. The Europe, Asia and Latin America segment includes operations in United Kingdom, France, Central Eastern Europe, Asia & South America and Israel. The company’s business roots back to 1925 and was founded on April 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

