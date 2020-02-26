Nomura Maintains a Buy Rating on Galapagos (GLPG)

Jason Carr- February 26, 2020, 6:48 AM EDT

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Buy rating on Galapagos (GLPG) yesterday and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $238.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Hold with an average price target of $235.30, a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Galapagos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $402 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $17.07 million.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

