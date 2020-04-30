Nomura Maintains a Buy Rating on Dynex Capital (DX)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Dynex Capital (DX), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.5% and a 30.6% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynex Capital with a $16.50 average price target.

Based on Dynex Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $59.19 million and net profit of $55.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $78.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DX in relation to earlier this year.

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.