Nomura Maintains a Buy Rating on BorgWarner (BWA)

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Buy rating on BorgWarner (BWA) yesterday and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.29.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BorgWarner with a $47.73 average price target, implying a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

BorgWarner’s market cap is currently $7.29B and has a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.64.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through Engine and Drivetrain segments. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.