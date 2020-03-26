Nomura Maintains a Buy Rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

In a report released today, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 53.2% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings with a $28.67 average price target, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $31.19 and a one-year low of $18.84. Currently, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings has an average volume of 2.16M.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of warehouse club. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.